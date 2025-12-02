Pag-IBIG Fund assists 3.2 million members through cash loans in Jan–Oct, up 28%

Pag-IBIG Fund helped 3.2 million Filipino workers meet their immediate financial needs through its short-term loan (STL) programs from January to October 2025, marking a 28% increase in borrowers compared to the same period last year, officials announced on Monday, Dec 1.

Officials said more members are turning to Pag-IBIG Fund for fast and affordable financial assistance during urgent moments in their lives, especially now that loan applications can be filed easily through Virtual Pag-IBIG, giving members convenient access anytime and anywhere.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairperson Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the growing number of assisted members reflects the agency’s commitment to delivering responsive and dependable public service in line with the directives

of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“Pag-IBIG Fund’s strong performance in extending Short-Term Loans reflects its proven dependability in providing Filipino workers with immediate financial assistance when they need it most,” Aliling said. “These gains reflect our resolve to fulfill President Marcos’ vision of a government that delivers timely and dependable support.

Pag-IBIG remains committed to providing financial assistance that is affordable, accessible, and firmly grounded in our mandate to serve the Filipino worker with excellence.”

Of the 3.2 million members assisted, 2.74 million availed of the Multi-Purpose Loan (MPL) to cover school expenses, medical bills, livelihood capital, home repairs, and other essential needs. Another 535,546 members benefited from the Calamity Loan, enabling families to rebuild after typhoons, floods, and

other disasters.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta expressed gratitude for the sustained trust of Filipino workers. She noted that earlier this year, the agency increased the loanable amount under its STL Programs, allowing members to borrow up to 90% of their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, which consist

of their monthly contributions, their employer counterpart share, and the

annual dividends earned.

“We recognize that our short-term loans continue to support millions of our members during life’s most urgent moments,” Acosta said. “Every day, we see parents covering school expenses, workers paying medical bills, and members sustaining their livelihoods because Pag-IBIG is here for them. That is why we work hard to ensure that our loans are easy to apply for, are processed quickly, and are conveniently released through the

Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus. Members can even apply through Virtual Pag-IBIG, making the process more accessible and hassle-free.”

Acosta added that the earnings from STL programs directly benefit members, because a major portion of the interest income is returned to them as annual dividends on their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings and MP2 Savings accounts.