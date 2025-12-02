Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pag-IBIG Fund assists 3.2 million members through cash loans in Jan–Oct, up 28%

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago

Pag-IBIG Fund helped 3.2 million Filipino workers meet their immediate financial needs through its short-term loan (STL) programs from January to October 2025, marking a 28% increase in borrowers compared to the same period last year, officials announced on Monday, Dec 1.

Officials said more members are turning to Pag-IBIG Fund for fast and affordable financial assistance during urgent moments in their lives, especially now that loan applications can be filed easily through Virtual Pag-IBIG, giving members convenient access anytime and anywhere.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairperson Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the growing number of assisted members reflects the agency’s commitment to delivering responsive and dependable public service in line with the directives
of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“Pag-IBIG Fund’s strong performance in extending Short-Term Loans reflects its proven dependability in providing Filipino workers with immediate financial assistance when they need it most,” Aliling said. “These gains reflect our resolve to fulfill President Marcos’ vision of a government that delivers timely and dependable support.

Pag-IBIG remains committed to providing financial assistance that is affordable, accessible, and firmly grounded in our mandate to serve the Filipino worker with excellence.”

Of the 3.2 million members assisted, 2.74 million availed of the Multi-Purpose Loan (MPL) to cover school expenses, medical bills, livelihood capital, home repairs, and other essential needs. Another 535,546 members benefited from the Calamity Loan, enabling families to rebuild after typhoons, floods, and
other disasters.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta expressed gratitude for the sustained trust of Filipino workers. She noted that earlier this year, the agency increased the loanable amount under its STL Programs, allowing members to borrow up to 90% of their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, which consist
of their monthly contributions, their employer counterpart share, and the
annual dividends earned.

“We recognize that our short-term loans continue to support millions of our members during life’s most urgent moments,” Acosta said. “Every day, we see parents covering school expenses, workers paying medical bills, and members sustaining their livelihoods because Pag-IBIG is here for them. That is why we work hard to ensure that our loans are easy to apply for, are processed quickly, and are conveniently released through the
Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus. Members can even apply through Virtual Pag-IBIG, making the process more accessible and hassle-free.”

Acosta added that the earnings from STL programs directly benefit members, because a major portion of the interest income is returned to them as annual dividends on their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings and MP2 Savings accounts.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 90

Sandro Marcos, Paolo Duterte set to appear before ICI in flood control probe

40 seconds ago
IMG 7557

ICC holiday schedule may bar Christmas visits for detained ex-President Duterte

21 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 89

Improved OFW lounge opens at NAIA Terminal 1

20 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 88

VP Sara Duterte pledges action vs high-ranking officials’ greed

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button