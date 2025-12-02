Marcos orders promotion, review of disability discharge for blind Army captain

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the promotion of Philippine Army Captain Jerome Jacuba, who lost his eyesight in a 2016 bomb blast, after he was issued a complete disability discharge that ended his military career.

The President also instructed the Department of National Defense to review the policy on CDDs, which separate soldiers from service due to physical disabilities incurred in the line of duty.

Marcos said he took the action after seeing a video about Jacuba’s situation, calling the circumstances “not right.”

He instructed the Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff to suspend Jacuba’s CDD and grant him a promotion to the rank of major in recognition of his bravery.

The President emphasized that military personnel who suffer physical disabilities while performing their duties may still serve in other capacities within the Armed Forces.

“Instructed also our Secretary of National Defense to review this policy so that a soldier who is injured while performing their duty to defend the Philippines will not simply be discharged,” Marcos said.

Jacuba recently went viral online after announcing his discharge due to his disability.

The President’s order comes amid discussions about an alleged destabilization plot against the Marcos administration.