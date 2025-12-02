Khor Fakkan labor court orders clinic to pay former employee Dh48,559 over unpaid wages

A labor court in Khor Fakkan has ruled that a private medical clinic must pay Dh48,559 to a former employee after finding that the clinic failed to pay his salary for 11 months and violated multiple contractual obligations. The court also directed the clinic to issue an official experience certificate to the worker.

Court records show that the employee worked at the clinic from April 1, 2022, to March 2025. While the employer submitted a labor contract stating a monthly salary of Dh3,500, the employee told the court he had never signed that contract and that his actual salary was Dh6,000.

When the clinic stopped paying his wages and withheld other entitlements, the worker filed a complaint with the relevant authorities. After attempts at an amicable settlement failed, the case was referred to court. Records from the Wage Protection System indicated that the last salary payment made was Dh6,000 in April 2024, with no payments recorded for the disputed months.

The court applied Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, which mandates timely wage payment and use of the Wage Protection System as proof. Based on the binding contract, the court awarded Dh38,500 for unpaid wages over 11 months.

Additionally, the court ruled that the worker had not received any annual leave during his employment and had not been compensated for leave allowances. He was granted Dh1,980 for 60 days of unused leave and Dh2,079 in end-of-service benefits based on his basic salary and length of service.

Judges also found that the worker had been constructively dismissed, as his resignation was a direct result of the employer’s failure to pay wages, a violation considered unfair dismissal under UAE labor law. He was awarded Dh6,000 in compensation.

The court, however, rejected his claim for notice pay, noting that the resignation was voluntary as part of the dispute process.

In its final judgment, the court ordered the clinic to pay the full amount due, provide an official experience certificate, and cover all court fees and expenses.