ICC holiday schedule may bar Christmas visits for detained ex-President Duterte

The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) detention center, where former President Rodrigo Duterte is being held, will observe court holidays on December 25 and 26, 2025, which may prevent family visits during those days.

Duterte’s lead counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, said the defense is seeking special permission to allow a Christmas visit, though approval remains uncertain.

“He wishes to spend Christmas with his family, as anyone would want to spend Christmas. He knows that he has a huge base of supporters outside who respect the International Criminal Court and wouldn’t dream of interfering with the proceedings that are going on, quite contrary to submissions which are made by the Office of the Prosecutor,” he said.

Kaufman encouraged Duterte’s supporters to show solidarity through non-disruptive means, such as sending flowers or gifts, similar to previous occasions.

While detainees may receive visits from spiritual advisers or local priests, regular family visits on December 25 and 26 are currently not permitted. “We believe the former president should be with his family on Christmas, and we will fight for that,” Kaufman said, adding that optimism remains limited.

The update comes after the ICC Appeals Chamber on November 28 rejected the defense’s request for Duterte’s interim release, affirming the pre-trial chamber’s order keeping him in detention while awaiting trial for crimes against humanity.

The Appeals Chamber also dismissed arguments for humanitarian release. Kaufman maintained that Duterte’s age and alleged cognitive difficulties diminish the risk of flight. “He’s 80 years old. He’s cognitively impaired… We work with that man on a daily basis, and we find it extremely difficult because of the impediments that he’s facing,” he said.