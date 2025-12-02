House suspends Cavite Rep. Kiko Barzaga for 60 days over social media posts

The House of Representatives on Monday approved the recommendation of the House Ethics Committee to suspend Cavite 4th District Rep. Kiko Barzaga for 60 days without pay following a finding of disorderly behavior related to allegedly inappropriate social media posts.

A total of 249 members voted in favor of the suspension, five opposed, and 11 abstained.

House Ethics Committee Chairperson 4Ps Party-list Rep. JC Abalos said Barzaga’s actions “reflected negatively upon the dignity, integrity, and reputation of the House of Representatives.” The committee found that Barzaga violated Section 141(a) of Rule 20 of the House Rules and Section 4(c) of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (RA 6713).

The panel recommended the 60-day suspension without salaries and allowances and issued a stern warning that repetition of similar misconduct could result in harsher disciplinary action. Barzaga was also directed to remove all 24 social media posts cited in the case within 24 hours of the plenary adoption of the report.

Barzaga, who was present during the plenary, said he accepts the committee’s decision while reiterating his criticism of President Marcos.

“I wholeheartedly accept the decision of the committee, but I maintain my stance that President Marcos must be held accountable for his crimes. Too many people have died, and too much money was plundered from the Filipino people for us to stand down now,” he said.

The lawmaker was accused of posting content that was allegedly inappropriate, showed disrespect to government officials, and appeared to encourage public action against the House of Representatives. During the first ethics hearing, Barzaga failed to attend, citing that he was playing video games the night before.