Algal bloom causes dead fish in Abu Dhabi canal, authorities say

Abu Dhabi authorities have reported the discovery of scores of dead fish in Al Muzoon Canal, linking the incident to an algal bloom that reduced dissolved oxygen levels due to weak water circulation.

The Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi (EAD) said safety measures were immediately implemented, including collecting, transporting, and safely disposing of the dead fish. Water and fish samples have been taken for further testing, and officials continue to monitor the canal to determine the exact causes.

A technical assessment is ongoing, and the agency will provide updates once analysis and test results are completed.

A similar occurrence took place in Dubai in 2024, when dead fish were found in water channels following torrential rainfall and floods.

On April 16, 2024, Dubai recorded over 220mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours, exceeding the country’s annual average in a single day.