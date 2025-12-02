Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Al Ain court orders garage to pay Dh35,000 over faulty engine replacement

Leana Bernardo

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Court has ordered a car garage to pay Dh35,000 in compensation to a vehicle owner after failing to properly replace the car’s engine and returning it with multiple defects.

The owner had entrusted the vehicle to the garage for a full engine replacement, advertised as a “new, agency-condition engine” with a one-month warranty, at an agreed cost of Dh11,500.

According to court documents, the garage allegedly performed the work poorly, causing additional mechanical issues. It also transported the vehicle without the owner’s consent and refused to return it in roadworthy condition, leading to financial losses for the owner.

The court appointed a mechanical expert, who confirmed that there was a clear technical agreement for an engine replacement meeting agency specification and that the full payment had been made via official bank transfers. The garage failed to provide evidence of any later agreement modifying the specifications or terms of execution.

The expert verified that the faults in the engine and vehicle appeared within the warranty period stated on the invoice. Based on these findings, the court ruled that the garage was liable for negligence and breach of contract and justified the compensation of Dh35,000 to the vehicle owner.

