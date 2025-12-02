Ajman sets Guinness World Record with 603 vehicles spelling “EID AL ETIHAD UAE 54”

Ajman has set a Guinness World Record for forming the world’s largest celebratory phrase using vehicles, with 603 automobiles precisely arranged to spell out “EID AL ETIHAD UAE 54.”

The achievement coincides with the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations and earned high praise from the Guinness judging panel for the precision and organizational excellence demonstrated during the event.

Coordinating the synchronized movement of 603 vehicles to create a legible phrase of this scale was recognized as an unprecedented feat, highlighting Ajman’s ability to execute world-class events with remarkable visual impact.

The record-setting event was organized collaboratively by the Ajman Transportation Authority, Ajman Holding, and Rayaat Company.

All participating entities received official certificates from Guinness World Records in recognition of their efforts to commemorate the national occasion in a distinguished manner that reflects the UAE Union’s pride and joy.

The event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism, Culture, and Information.