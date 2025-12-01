VP Sara Duterte pledges action vs high-ranking officials’ greed

Vice President Sara Duterte vowed to continue fighting the “greed” of high-ranking officials in government as she presented the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) year-end report.

“Mga kababayan, patuloy tayong lalaban sa kasakiman ng mga iilang mataas na opisyal ng ating pamahalaan,” Duterte said in a video statement, without naming specific individuals. She added,

“Patuloy namin na ipapakita sa inyo ng aming Tanggapan na mahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng plano, mahusay na implementasyon ng proyekto, paglaban sa korapsyon, at tapang at malasakit para magkaroon ng kaunlaran sa ating bayan.”

Her remarks come amid the ongoing flood control scandal, which has been described as one of the biggest corruption controversies in recent years, involving several government officials and lawmakers.

Duterte herself has faced allegations of misusing funds from the Department of Education and her office from 2022 to 2024.

In her report, Duterte highlighted key OVP initiatives. She said that the office’s Medical and Burial Assistance program provided aid to 4,643 ailing Filipinos and extended 1,377 burial assistance packages.

The OVP also assisted 73,054 Filipino families affected by various calamities in 2025, while its free bus ride program served 875,176 commuters nationwide from January to October.

Through the OVP’s RIICE Program, 56,575 bags of rice and essential food items were distributed to beneficiaries. The office also successfully met its tree-planting goal, planting over 1 million trees across the country. Additionally, 460,272 bags of school supplies were distributed under the Million Learners Campaign.