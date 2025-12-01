Over P14M in OP-funded foreign travel expenses remain uncollected, COA reports

More than P14 million in foreign travel expenses advanced by the Office of the President (OP) for various government officials remained uncollected as of December 2024, according to the Commission on Audit (COA).

State auditors said in their annual report that “Overdue receivable from other agencies pertaining to airfare and hotel accommodations of government officials initially paid by OP in connection with foreign travels amounting to P14,403,827.63 remained uncollected as of December 31, 2024.”

The uncollected expenses cover officials from national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations, and local government units who joined presidential foreign trips starting in 2022.

Among the agencies involved were the Board of Investments, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Departments of Agriculture, Finance, Foreign Affairs, ICT, Interior and Local Government, Justice, Migrant Workers, Public Works and Highways, Tourism, and Trade and Industry.

Also included were representatives from the House of Representatives, Senate, National Security Council, Presidential Communications Office, Presidential Management Staff, Radio Television Malacañang, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority. Officials from the National Housing Authority and local governments of Bacolod, Sultan Kudarat, and Tawi-Tawi were likewise part of the delegations.

The unpaid expenses were linked to presidential visits to China, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States.

COA noted that some advances remained unpaid for more than two years. “Inquiry from the (OP) revealed that billings are issued to the respective debtor-agencies for their corresponding expenses incurred during the state visits. The aging of the outstanding accounts as of December 31, 2024 ranges from six months to more than two years,” the report said.

Auditors urged the OP to strengthen its collection efforts, noting that while billing statements are sent upon receipt of hotel and airline invoices, no follow-up demands are issued once accounts become overdue. The OP told COA that demand letters were eventually sent to debtor-agencies in April 2025.