Netizens call for accountability against corruption and better programs for OFWs

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo38 mins ago

Netizens have shared with The Filipino Times (TFT) their suggestions and recommendations for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., urging the administration to prioritize the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and hold corrupt officials accountable.

In a social media post, TFT asked readers: “Mga ka-TFT, kung may pagkakataon kayong magbigay ng suhestiyon o rekomendasyon kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos para mapabuti ang kapakanan at serbisyo para sa mga OFW at pamilya nila, anong sasabihin mo?”

Many netizens called for stricter action against corruption, particularly involving public officials and contractors linked to high-profile scandals, such as the flood control project anomalies.

One user wrote: “Accountability ang kailangan. Ibalik ang pera ng bayan! Ikulong lahat ng sangkot na buwayang kontratista, congressmen at lahat ng opisyal na sangkot. Isama na niya rin sarili niya!”

Netizens also stressed the importance of recovering public funds allegedly lost to anomalous projects. Comments included statements such as: “Ipabalik ang mga ninakaw sa flood control at iba pa. Ipakulong lahat sila” and “Ibalik ang mga pera ng taumbayan… hindi puro nakaw ang inaatupag.”

Others focused on the welfare of OFWs, suggesting programs to improve safety and financial security for Filipinos working abroad.

“Make the Philippines a safe place for our loved ones back home. Good pension program for OFWs for contributing trillions to the economy,” said one netizen.

The discussion reflects ongoing public sentiment for strong governance, transparency, and concrete measures to protect the interests of OFWs and their families, as well as the larger Filipino citizenry.

