Marcos admin vows to hold ‘big fish’ accountable in flood control scandal

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to pursue high-ranking officials involved in the controversial flood control projects, with those implicated in corruption expected to face jail time before Christmas.

Presidential Communications Secretary Dave Gomez reiterated the President’s earlier statement, saying that many have already been charged, several are in detention, and more arrests are expected, including what he referred to as the “big fish.”

“Ngayon tatlong buwan pa lang simula nung binunyag ng ating Pangulo ito at marami nang nakasuhan at marami pang makakasuhan at meron ng mga nakulong at pangako nga ng Pangulo natin, bago mag-Pasko, mas marami pang makukulong. Kasama na diyan yung mga tinatawag nilang big fish,” Gomez said in a television interview.

His remarks came amid the ongoing anti-corruption protests, a continuation of the September 21 demonstrations demanding accountability over the flood control projects.

Gomez stressed the importance of building strong evidence in ongoing investigations to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“Ang importante lang talaga, mapatibay natin ‘yung ating mga ebidensya sa ating case build-up para this time around walang makakalusot sa mga nagnakaw sa bayan. Sisiguraduhin natin mananagot sila at mababawi natin yung kanilang mga ninakaw,” he added.

Gomez also dismissed claims by fugitive former Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co, one of the accused in the case. He said Co must return to the Philippines to face his arrest warrant and testify under oath regarding the allegations.