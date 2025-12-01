Improved OFW lounge opens at NAIA Terminal 1

A bigger and upgraded OFW (Overseas Filipino Worker) Lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 was officially inaugurated on Monday, offering enhanced amenities for Filipino travelers abroad.

The lounge is the second facility funded by San Miguel Corp.-led New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC). Since the opening of the first OFW Lounge at Terminal 3 in July 2024, the airport has accommodated over 706,000 OFWs.

The lounges operate 24/7 and provide complimentary food and drinks, resting areas, charging stations, and secure baggage storage. NNIC described the lounges as its way of honoring the contributions of overseas Filipino workers.

The inauguration at Terminal 1 was led by First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos and NNIC president Ramon Ang. Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan were also in attendance.

The Terminal 1 OFW Lounge was first introduced last year as a joint project of the House of Representatives, OWWA, DMW, and Manila International Airport Authority.

The airport lounges are free for use by OFWs regardless of the type of tickets they hold.