Gulf national jailed after drug-soaked paper shipment intercepted

A Gulf national has been sentenced to three months in jail for drug consumption after Dubai authorities intercepted a parcel containing synthetic drugs concealed in A4 printing sheets. He was acquitted of importing narcotics due to insufficient evidence.

The case began in April 2025 when a Dubai Customs inspector flagged a suspicious parcel declared as office supplies. The package contained 22 sheets of paper that showed unusual characteristics during inspection. Customs officials alerted Dubai Police, who instructed that the recipient be contacted to collect the shipment.

The man was arrested when he arrived to pick up the parcel. A second individual, an African national, also came forward to receive the package and told investigators he had been asked to use his Emirates ID to collect what he believed were “work documents.” He said he was promised Dh5,000 for the task.

Police later found that the African man was a known drug dealer who had previously supplied illegal substances to the Gulf national. Laboratory tests confirmed the seized paper sheets had been infused with a controlled synthetic substance.

The Gulf national denied ordering the parcel or having any connection to the shipment. However, forensic tests detected traces of narcotics in his system, leading to the drug-consumption conviction.

Prosecutors were unable to prove he arranged the importation of the drug-soaked papers.

The African suspect remains under separate investigation for trafficking. Authorities have warned of increasing attempts to smuggle drugs through ordinary items such as clothing, snacks, and paper products.