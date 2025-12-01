Ex-lawmaker Zaldy Co believed to be in Portugal amid flood control probe

Resigned Ako Bicol representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co is believed to be in Portugal as authorities continue the arrest of individuals charged in connection with the controversial flood control projects in Oriental Mindoro, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Co is suspected to hold a Portuguese passport acquired years ago, although it may have been cancelled.

“Zaldy Co is believed to be in Europe, suspected to be in Portugal. He is suspected to have a Portuguese passport, acquired so many years ago,” Remulla told reporters during a Palace briefing.

He added, “Ang pagkakaalam ko na-cancel na ‘yung passport niya. We believe he is a holder of two passports, not only a visa but also a passport, so doon tayo may complication nang kaunti.”

The DILG previously said it would verify reports that Co holds a Portuguese passport, noting that he may be protected by Portugal if he obtained it prior to the filing of cases against him. The Philippines currently has no extradition treaty with Portugal.

When asked about the possibility of extraditing Co, Remulla deferred the matter to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

He also appealed to the public, saying: “Nakikiusap kami sa lahat ng Pilipino sa buong mundo na kung makita nila si Zaldy Co, kung pwede picturan, ipadala, i-post agad sa internet para may idea tayo kung nasaan siya. Ang hinala namin nasa Portugal siya kung saan siya naninirahan.”

On November 21, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that warrants of arrest have been issued against Co and 15 others, including officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways and directors of Sunwest Corp., in connection with the flood control controversy.

The charges, filed by the Ombudsman with the Sandiganbayan on November 18, involve alleged corruption and malversation of public funds linked to a P289 million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.