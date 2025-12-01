Dubai salon fined after labor, residency violations uncovered

Authorities have uncovered multiple labor and residency violations at a women’s salon in Dubai, finding five female workers operating without valid work permits.

The salon owner was also found in breach of regulations for employing staff under improper sponsorship.

The inspection was part of routine checks as authorities continue a nationwide drive to ensure women’s beauty salons and fitness centers comply with health, safety, and hygiene standards, including the proper use of authorized equipment and prohibition of expired cosmetic products.

Investigations revealed that all five workers had entered the UAE on visit visas. Two had overstayed without renewing their visas or paying fines, while the other three were working illegally despite holding valid visit visas.

“It’s illegal to hire anyone on a visit visa,” said Dina Subhi Al Obaidi, UAE-based recruiter and founder of Chronicle L.L.C FZ. “Employers must obtain labor approval and issue valid work permits before any employee begins their duties.”

Authorities also discovered that the salon owner had been residing on a work permit linked to another establishment but had been running the salon independently for a year and a half, employing the five workers without transferring their sponsorships or securing proper permits.

All individuals admitted to the violations during investigations and confirmed their statements in court via video appearance.

The court fined all workers for working without permits, sentenced the two overstayers to one month in prison or an alternative fine for illegal residence and ordered their deportation. The salon owner was fined Dh50,000 for employing workers not under her sponsorship, with the fine multiplied by the number of employees.

Between January and June this year, over 32,000 visa violators were apprehended across the UAE, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said, noting that such inspection campaigns are part of ongoing efforts to enforce residence and employment laws.