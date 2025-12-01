Abu Dhabi court orders Dh15,000 payout over car theft damages

A man has been ordered to pay Dh15,000 in compensation to a vehicle owner after being found legally responsible for damages linked to the theft of the man’s car in Al Ain.

The ruling was issued by the Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court on November 24, 2025.

According to court records, the plaintiff filed a civil claim seeking compensation after the defendant stole his vehicle and caused damage. The defendant had already been convicted of the theft by the Al Ain Public Prosecution, a verdict later upheld on appeal and deemed final after no challenge was filed before the Court of Cassation.

The civil court ruled that it was bound by the findings of the criminal court under Article 88 of the UAE Evidence Law, which gives criminal judgments binding authority over civil proceedings regarding the facts of an offence.

In its decision, the court said the defendant’s actions constituted a wrongful act under Article 282 of the UAE Civil Transactions Law, requiring him to compensate the victim.

The judge found that the theft and resulting damage caused both material loss and emotional distress to the plaintiff, determining that Dh15,000 was an appropriate amount to fully compensate him.

The defendant was also ordered to pay court fees and legal costs.