Abu Dhabi court orders compensation for resident duped by fake concert ticket ad

A court in Abu Dhabi has ordered a man to repay Dh900 and provide an additional Dh5,000 in compensation to a resident who was scammed through a fake online advertisement for concert tickets.

The ruling, issued on November 27 by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court, came after a criminal judgment found the defendant guilty of fraud.

The conviction became final when the defendant failed to appeal within the legal period, making the criminal court’s findings binding in the civil case.

According to case records, the claimant contacted the defendant on Instagram after seeing an advertisement offering tickets to a popular concert in Abu Dhabi. He later communicated with the seller through WhatsApp and transferred Dh900 to purchase two tickets.

When he attempted to use the tickets at the venue, they were rejected as counterfeit. He reported the incident to police, leading to the defendant’s prosecution for fraud and unlawfully obtaining money.

The civil court noted that the criminal conviction established the defendant’s responsibility for the scam. While the claimant sought Dh9,100 in total damages, the court awarded Dh5,000 after assessing the extent of both material loss and emotional distress.

Authorities continue to warn residents about scams targeting buyers on social media platforms, especially those offering discounted or high-demand items such as event tickets.