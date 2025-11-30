Protesters hold rallies in Metro Manila to decry corruption in flood control projects

Protesters gathered in several parts of Metro Manila early Sunday morning to hold rallies denouncing alleged corruption in government flood control projects.

At the EDSA People Power Monument (PPM) in Quezon City, demonstrators led by Akbayan Party-list Representatives Chel Diokno and Perci Cendaña marched from the EDSA Shrine and arrived at the site at around 9 a.m.

Senator Kiko Pangilinan, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, who led the prayer during the program and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong were also present.

Labor groups likewise participated in what organizers called the “Trillion Peso March.”

In Manila, police prevented protesters from setting up equipment at Rizal Park (Luneta) early in the morning, citing the absence of a rally permit.

Bayan criticized the Manila Police District (MPD) for blocking preparations for its planned “Baha sa Luneta 2.0” protest, calling the move an attempt to disrupt the mobilization and silence calls for accountability over alleged large-scale corruption.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, however, said the city government does not oppose the holding of protests and would extend assistance similar to previous rallies. He clarified that Roxas Boulevard falls under the jurisdiction of the MMDA, while Luneta is overseen by the National Parks Development Committee (NPDC), and that rally organizers had been advised to coordinate directly with these agencies.

Later in the morning, the MPD allowed a group to hold a brief 15-minute program at Kilometer Zero near the Rizal Monument.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects amid widespread flooding in recent months.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have begun separate inquiries.