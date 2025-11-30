PH consulate confirms death of Filipina in Hong Kong fire

The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Hong Kong confirmed that one Filipina has died following the fire that affected several high-rise buildings in Tai Po earlier this week.

“With great sadness, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong confirms the passing of an overseas Filipino worker from the Tai Po fire incident. Far from her native home, she had made innumerable sacrifices to provide a better life for her family,” the PCG said in a Facebook post.

“The Consulate General extends our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones at this trying time,” it added.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator PY Caunan visited the OFW’s bereaved family members, assuring them of “fullest assistance.”

Cacdac noted that the OFW’s 10-year-old son wants to become a firefighter “para wala na pong mamatay sa sunog (so no one else will die in a fire).”

He added, “May the soul of our dearly departed OFW, a heroine who died while taking care of her employer’s five-year-old daughter, rest in God’s eternal embrace.”

The Filipina was among 23 Filipinos reportedly affected by the fire, which has claimed 128 lives based on the latest reports.

According to Consul General Romulo Victor Israel Jr., 70 of the 83 Filipinos with registered addresses in the affected buildings have been confirmed safe.