Dubai issues updated law on handling lost and abandoned property

Dubai Ruler His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Law No. (17) of 2025, introducing new regulations governing the handling of lost and abandoned property in the emirate.

The law outlines clear definitions for lost property, items of value unintentionally lost by their owner and abandoned property, items intentionally or implicitly given up. Stray animals are excluded from both categories.

Under the law, Dubai Police are responsible for receiving reports, taking possession of such items, storing them securely, and maintaining detailed records.

The police must also establish an electronic system to register and announce found items and determine the costs related to storage and public announcements.

Anyone who finds lost property, except public employees performing official duties, must register it through the police system within 24 hours and hand it over within 48 hours. Finders are prohibited from using or keeping the property, and non-compliance may result in criminal penalties.

The law also details procedures for reclaiming property. Owners may recover their items before disposal or claim their value within three years if the items have been sold. Claims not filed within that period will not be accepted without valid justification. Owners must settle storage and announcement fees to retrieve the property.

The law allows Dubai Police to grant a financial reward of 10% of the property’s value, up to AED50,000, to the finder, regardless of whether the owner claims the item. Finders may also request to keep unclaimed property after one year, subject to police conditions.

Government and private entities are required to support Dubai Police and follow the mandated reporting procedures.

Violations may result in written warnings or fines ranging from AED500 to AED100,000, with fines doubled for repeat offenses within a year.

Law No. (17) of 2025 replaces Law No. (5) of 2015, with previous regulations remaining in effect unless they conflict with the new legislation.