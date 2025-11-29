UAE, Türkiye discuss judicial ties after espionage claims proven false

The Office of the Attorney-General of the UAE announced that the UAE Attorney-General recently held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, during which Türkiye’s General Prosecutor expressed readiness to strengthen judicial cooperation and improve channels of communication between the two countries.

During the call, the Turkish General Prosecutor formally dismissed reports circulating in some media outlets alleging the discovery of unlawful espionage activities in Istanbul linked to the UAE.

He said that, after coordinating with relevant Turkish authorities, including the Office of the Istanbul Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor, these claims were confirmed to be completely false.

According to the Turkish Attorney General, the Turkish Public Prosecution found no evidence of illegal activity or suspicious behavior involving the UAE or its citizens. He noted that he personally visited the Office of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor and met with the Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor and security officials, who reviewed the allegations and affirmed that no concerning activity involving UAE citizens had been detected.

He added that, after verifying the inaccuracy of the information circulating in media and on social platforms, he instructed the competent authorities to remove the false allegations against the UAE.

The UAE Attorney-General, for his part, welcomed the statement issued Thursday by the Turkish Minister of Justice regarding the ongoing investigations in Istanbul, saying it aligns with the discussions held during the call and reflects Türkiye’s commitment to clarifying the facts and preventing the spread of misinformation.