Share your favorite holiday dish: NutriAsia invites Filipinos across GCC to join online Pasko cooking challenge

NutriAsia has launched its regional holiday campaign, “Pinas-Sarap, Pinas-Saya ang Pasko,” inviting Filipinos across the GCC to showcase their favorite holiday dishes and share their sweetest holiday memories through an online cooking challenge.

The initiative encourages participants to prepare a Pasko-themed dish using any NutriAsia product, such as Mang Tomas, Datu Puti or UFC, open to Filipino residents in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

Through this campaign, NutriAsia aims to bring the Filipino community together by celebrating traditional holiday flavors and sharing Pasko stories that highlight family, food and togetherness.

How to join the online competition 

  1. COOK: Make your own version of a Pasko-themed dish using NutriAsia products 
  2. POST: Upload on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok
    • Tag @NutriAsia and @TheFilipinoTimes
    • Use hashtags #PinasSarapPinasSayaangPasko #NutriAsia
    • Share your sweetest Pasko memory in the caption. Set post to Public
  3. REGISTER: Fill out the official entry form at https://filipinotimes.net/nutriasia/ and add your post link.

WhatsApp Image 2025 11 29 at 15.02.39

The campaign will award weekly winners, including a weekly People’s Choice entry, and a grand prize worth AED 5,000, which includes shopping vouchers, kitchenware and appliances.

Entries will be judged based on clear visibility and use of NutriAsia products, ease of preparation, festive presentation and storytelling tied to the Pinas-Sarap, Pinas-Saya theme.

