RTA reminds travelers of Dubai Metro luggage rules ahead of Eid Al Etihad rush

With heavy passenger traffic expected during the 54th Eid Al Etihad long weekend, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is encouraging travelers heading to Dubai International Airport to use the Dubai Metro — while also clarifying the luggage limits allowed on board.

The Metro offers direct and convenient access to Terminals 1 and 3, helping passengers avoid expected road congestion. RTA urged commuters to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and ensure their cards are sufficiently loaded, especially during peak hours.

To ensure smooth and safe travel, RTA reiterated the luggage rules for Metro passengers. Each traveler may bring only two pieces of luggage:

• One large suitcase (maximum 81 × 58 × 30 cm)

• One small suitcase (maximum 55 × 38 × 20 cm)

All bags must be placed in the designated luggage areas inside the cabins.

RTA also advised passengers to follow staff instructions, keep personal space during busy periods, check their nol balance (Dh15 for Silver, Dh30 for Gold round trip), and pay at their destination if station gates are open during major events.

Extended Metro and tram timings will be in effect from November 29 to December 2, while updated public bus schedules will be available on the S’hail app.

RTA reminded the public to plan early for a smooth commute to the airport and throughout the holiday weekend.