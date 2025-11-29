PH extends aid to OFWs affected by deadly Hong Kong fire

Overseas Filipino workers affected by the massive fire that tore through a housing estate in Hong Kong have begun receiving financial assistance from the Philippine government, a consulate official said.

Junior Philippine Consul General Romulo Victor Israel Jr. said the consulate has so far identified 26 Filipino domestic workers impacted by the blaze in Tai Po district. Of the number, 25 are safe, one remains hospitalized, and another is still missing.

“Ang ating Migrant Workers Office at OWWA ay aktibong nagpaparating ng tulong sa ating mga kababayan,” Israel told local media, adding that families in the Philippines who have been identified will also receive financial aid. The consulate has also started a donation drive for affected workers.

Firefighters earlier contained the inferno that gutted Wang Fuk Court, an eight-tower housing complex undergoing renovations and wrapped in scaffolding when the fire erupted Wednesday. The disaster has left at least 94 people dead, with dozens still unaccounted for.

Israel said the search continues for the missing Filipino worker, who was reported by her employer along with the employer’s missing five-year-old daughter.

“Hanggang ngayon, hindi pa rin makita ang ating kababayan,” he said.

The Filipino worker who was hospitalized is now in stable condition after earlier being listed as critical.

Philippine officials are coordinating with Hong Kong authorities to determine possible support and employment options for affected OFWs.

“Pinag-uusapan na namin ang scenario kung mawalan sila ng trabaho… We will discuss with Hong Kong authorities how we can assist them if they want to continue working,” Israel said.