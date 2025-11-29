Dubai Police issue 8,152 fines as delivery riders caught violating new fast-lane ban

Dubai Police have issued 8,152 fines to delivery motorcycle riders in the first weeks of enforcing a new ban on using fast lanes.

The policy, introduced at the start of the month, prohibits delivery riders from using the two leftmost lanes on roads with five or more lanes, and the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes. On roads with two lanes or fewer, riders may use any lane.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said initial monitoring highlights the heightened risk motorcyclists face when travelling in high-speed zones.

“Motorcycles are vulnerable because they lack protective structure, and high speeds make it harder for riders to avoid sudden hazards,” he said.

The lane restriction is part of a five-year traffic safety strategy jointly developed by Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority. The plan aims to reduce road deaths and injuries through targeted enforcement, road engineering improvements, public awareness, and enhanced traffic systems.

Penalties for violating the new rule start at Dh500 for a first offence and rise to Dh700 for repeat offences. A third violation results in license suspension.

Riders caught travelling above 100 km/h on 100 km/h roads face fines ranging from Dh200 to Dh400, depending on frequency of the offence.

Bin Suwaidan stressed that delivery riders are vital to Dubai’s service network, making safety compliance especially crucial. He urged riders to avoid fast lanes, respect speed limits, refrain from sudden maneuvers, and use proper protective gear.

Riders are further reminded to avoid mobile phone use, stay alert, keep a safe distance from vehicles, follow designated bike lanes, and ride defensively, especially at intersections and crowded areas.

Dubai Police continue to conduct field inspections to ensure compliance. Awareness campaigns targeting delivery riders and companies are ongoing. “Our goal is to protect all road users by ensuring everyone shares responsibility for safety,” Bin Suwaidan said.