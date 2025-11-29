Dubai driver in crash found high on drugs

A 23-year-old Asian driver involved in a road accident was found to be under the influence of narcotics, leading to multiple charges confirmed by a Dubai court.

Police responded to a collision in which the driver’s vehicle had crashed into a metal barrier.

According to police records, the man displayed signs of impairment, including unfocused eyes and delayed reactions, prompting officers to conduct a precautionary search. They discovered small paper scraps soaked in narcotics concealed in his clothing.

The driver was referred to the General Department of Forensic Evidence. With approval from the Public Prosecution, a biological sample was collected, confirming the presence of drugs in his system.

He admitted before prosecutors to using narcotics, driving under their influence, damaging the metal barrier, and possessing the seized materials for personal use. However, in court, he attempted to retract part of his confession by denying possession of the drug-soaked papers.

The court dismissed his claim, citing forensic findings and police documentation as sufficient evidence to uphold all charges.

He was fined Dh25,000, had his driver’s license suspended for one year, and received a two-year restriction on transferring or depositing money on behalf of others after completing his sentence, unless authorized by the UAE Central Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.