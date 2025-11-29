Dubai Court dismisses Dh5 million hotel slip-and-fall claim

A Dubai civil court has dismissed a Dh5 million damages claim filed by an African visitor who alleged she sustained serious injuries after slipping on a “pool of water” inside a hotel restaurant, ruling that she failed to prove the incident occurred on the premises.

Court records show the woman claimed the fall happened one morning while she and her husband were heading to the hotel restaurant for breakfast.

Witnesses recalled hearing a scream before finding her on the floor. She said she slipped on unmarked water, causing her to drop her plate and suffer immediate shock and pain.

The plaintiff submitted medical records showing months of physiotherapy, MRI scans, and a recommendation for a “complex” neurosurgical procedure.

She also cited costs for treatment, medication, and mobility aids, claiming her injuries forced her to stop working and caused emotional and financial strain.

The hotel denied liability, arguing that the plaintiff did not provide any evidence proving the fall occurred due to negligence.

Lawyers noted the absence of a police report or official documentation of the alleged incident. They also maintained that medical records alone did not establish a direct link between her injuries and any incident inside the hotel.

The court reviewed submissions from both sides and cited civil law principles that require proof of fault, actual damage, and a direct causal link. It emphasized that the burden of proof rests entirely on the claimant.

The judge concluded that the plaintiff’s documentation, including medical reports and personal messages, was insufficient to establish liability.

The lawsuit was rejected, and the plaintiff was ordered to pay court fees, other expenses, and the hotel’s legal costs.