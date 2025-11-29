Dismissed Bulacan Engineer Alcantara returns ₱110 million to government as part of restitution — DOJ

Dismissed Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara has returned around ₱110 million in cash to the government, Justice Acting Secretary Fredderick Vida said.

Vida confirmed that representatives from the Bureau of the Treasury and Land Bank of the Philippines were present to verify the amount. He described the turnover as part of Alcantara’s restitution, noting that the former official committed to return a total of about ₱300 million allegedly obtained from anomalous flood control projects covered by specific cases.

According to Vida, a DOJ panel is currently evaluating Alcantara’s statements to determine the appropriate restitution amount.

“Kapag sinabi niya na nag-deliver siya ng, halimbawa, ₱1 billion, at kumita siya ng 2%, doon namin binabase ang restitution,” he explained, adding that the panel assesses whether the statements are credible.

Restitution is among the conditions required for individuals involved in flood control fund corruption to be considered for admission into the DOJ’s Witness Protection Program (WPP). Vida clarified that Alcantara’s discharge from criminal liability applies only to cases related to the funds he has returned.

“Hindi nagbibigay ang DOJ ng blanket immunity,” he said. “Kung may madiskubre kaming iba pang impormasyon na hindi niya inilahad, mananagot pa rin siya.”

Aside from Alcantara, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo has also been provisionally admitted into the WPP. Vida said Bernardo committed to returning over ₱7 million through bank accounts he assigned to the DOJ, though the funds remain under processing by the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

Vida also agreed with Senator Panfilo Lacson’s earlier statement that Bernardo should return roughly ₱1 billion. “We completely agree. That was the indicated amount,” he said.

He added that the DOJ prefers restitution to be made in cash.