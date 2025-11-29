Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay DH1 million after woman swears decisive oath in civil dispute

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to return Dh1 million to a woman after she proved her claim through a decisive oath in a dispute involving a signed trust receipt.

Court documents show that the woman filed a case demanding that the defendant repay the Dh1 million he had taken from her, along with legal fees and expenses. She stated that the defendant had received the money and signed a trust receipt obligating him to return it upon request.

When she later asked him to repay the amount, he failed to do so, prompting her to seek legal action.

The defendant denied the accusation and asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing that it lacked legal and factual basis. He also requested that the claimant be directed to take a decisive oath.

The court asked the woman if she agreed to take the oath, and she accepted, reciting it exactly as prescribed.

In its ruling, the court noted that the decisive oath had been requested by the defendant as a means of resolving the dispute based on the claimant’s conscience. Since the court approved the request and the claimant took the oath, the matter was considered legally settled in her favor.

The court then ordered the defendant to repay the full Dh1 million.