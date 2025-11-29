Abu Dhabi Court orders Dh350,000 compensation for girl severely injured in e-scooter collision

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a woman to pay Dh350,000 in compensation to the father of a 14-year-old girl who sustained life-altering injuries after being struck by the woman’s vehicle while crossing a pedestrian path on an electric scooter.

Court documents showed the girl was using a designated pedestrian crossing on her personal e-scooter when the driver, described by the court as acting with “error and lack of caution,” hit her, causing severe injuries.

A final medical report detailed major injuries, including the removal of the girl’s right kidney, extraction of a tumor, and removal of her right adrenal gland.

She also required further surgery on her remaining kidney and intensive medical treatment.

The girl’s father filed a civil case arguing that the driver’s negligence directly caused the accident.

The driver claimed the child “shared responsibility,” saying the girl crossed without taking proper precaution and that she was driving at a low speed. She insisted the girl’s actions were the primary cause of the crash.

The court rejected the defense, noting it contradicted the evidence and an earlier criminal ruling that found the driver fully responsible. It added that the severity of the child’s injuries did not support the claim of low speed.

The court stressed that the victim was a minor and that legislation places the full duty of caution on the driver.

The woman was declared civilly liable and ordered to pay Dh350,000 in compensation to the girl’s guardian.