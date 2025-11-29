Abu Dhabi Court dismisses Ferrari owner’s insurance lawsuit over procedural error

A routine insurance claim by a Ferrari owner in Abu Dhabi ended in a courtroom setback, leaving the owner facing repair delays and legal costs.

Court documents show the Arab doctor, owner of a Ferrari valued at over Dh1.34 million, filed a lawsuit earlier this year against his insurance company, seeking either full repairs under his policy or compensation for the car’s insured value.

The luxury vehicle was heavily damaged in a traffic accident in January.

The doctor said he repeatedly contacted the insurer to arrange repairs under his comprehensive policy but received no response. After sending a legal notice and receiving no action, he approached the courts, submitting his policy, vehicle registration, and the notice as evidence.

The insurance company did not appear in court, which normally allows proceedings to continue under UAE civil law. However, the court found that the plaintiff had overlooked a key requirement under Federal Law No. 48 of 2023.

The law requires that insurance disputes be submitted first to the Central Bank’s Insurance Dispute Resolution Committee before filing a lawsuit.

The court ruled that, while the documentation was valid, the lawsuit was “procedurally premature” and could not be considered on its merits.

The case was dismissed, and the doctor was ordered to pay court fees, other expenses, and Dh500 in attorney costs.