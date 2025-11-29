Abu Dhabi approves dh4 billion housing package for Emiratis following Eid Al Etihad Celebrations

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the third housing benefits package for 2025, valued at Dh4 billion and benefiting 3,310 Emirati citizens across the emirate.

The package includes Dh2.27 billion in housing loans for 1,768 citizens and Dh1.51 billion in housing grants and ready-built homes.

It also provides loan repayment exemptions for low-income senior citizens, retirees, and families of the deceased, as well as housing loan reductions under the Emirati Family Growth program worth Dh208 million for 204 beneficiaries.

With this latest package, the total value of housing benefits disbursed in 2025 reaches Dh15.384 billion, benefiting 10,718 citizens. This includes Dh11.766 billion in housing loans for 7,802 beneficiaries and Dh3.1 billion in land and ready-home grants for 2,438 beneficiaries, along with Dh514.75 million in repayment exemptions and reductions for 478 citizens under the Emirati Family Growth program.

Since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, more than 129,448 housing benefits have been delivered, with a total value of approximately Dh177.57 billion.

The announcement coincides with the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations and highlights the leadership’s commitment to improving citizens’ wellbeing, social stability, and living standards.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said the package reflects the leadership’s dedication to enhancing quality of life for Emirati families. Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General, added that it aligns with Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development goals and ensures long-term family stability.