Latest NewsNewsPH News

14,000 passengers affected as Airbus glitch grounds flights in PH

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo16 mins ago

At least 14,000 passengers have been affected by widespread flight cancellations and delays across the Philippines after a technical glitch involving Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft forced airlines to ground dozens of planes.

The disruption followed an Airbus advisory ordering operators to conduct urgent software fixes after a reported malfunction caused a JetBlue A320 aircraft in the United States to nosedive in October.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) logged 93 affected flights—82 canceled and 11 delayed.

In a statement, Airbus said initial analysis of a recent A320-family incident found that intense solar radiation may corrupt data essential for flight-control systems, prompting the global corrective action.

The software update takes around two hours per aircraft, after which airlines must submit airworthiness compliance documents before flights can resume.

Globally, as many as 6,000 Airbus A320 Family aircraft may be affected. Carriers in the United States, Europe, and South America, including American Airlines, Air France, Avianca, and Air India, have also reported delays and cancellations as they work to complete the required updates.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo16 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 70

₱500 for Noche Buena? Palace says it’s possible with the right strategy

6 seconds ago
6 4615

Qatar Knights Elite Eagles Club partners with The Filipino Times at the first-ever TFT Watchlist in Doha

10 mins ago
6 4605

Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter seals partnership with The Filipino Times

21 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 68

PH extends aid to OFWs affected by deadly Hong Kong fire

26 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button