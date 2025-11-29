₱500 for Noche Buena? Palace says it’s possible with the right strategy

Malacañang said that whether ₱500 is enough for a Noche Buena meal depends largely on a household’s budgeting and shopping strategy.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro was asked to comment on Trade Secretary Cristina Roque’s earlier remark that a family could prepare Noche Buena with just ₱500.

Initially caught off guard, Castro said she could not speak for the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), but later acknowledged that the amount might be workable with careful choices.

“Kung magko-compute ako. Kung bibili ako ng isang kilong ham na mumurahin, hindi yung branded… puwede. Ham lang,” Castro said, noting that some grocery stores offer discounts as Christmas approaches.

“Depende ’yan sa diskarte,” she added.

Roque said ₱500 could cover basic Noche Buena items for a family of four, such as ham, macaroni salad, and spaghetti, though this would still vary based on serving size and ingredients.