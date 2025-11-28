Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi to host UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, is set to host the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations with a national, cultural, and artistic program designed to attract citizens, residents, and visitors.

The festival aims to showcase Emirati identity and heritage through activities across international pavilions, the heritage village, government zones, and partner areas. Participating countries and sponsors will present hundreds of events, including cultural performances, family activities, and artistic showcases.

Special programming will run from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with additional events on selected days. A key highlight is the Eid Al Etihad Parade on December 4, while the Eid Al Etihad Convoy will be staged twice daily from December 1-3 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.

Fireworks will light up the sky on November 29 and from December 1-3 at 10 p.m., with an additional display on December 5 at 8 p.m. Drone shows on December 1-3 at 9:30 p.m. will form light patterns depicting national symbols, complemented by segments at the Emirates Fountain and the Parade of Civilisations.

Traditional Emirati arts will be highlighted, featuring folk groups performing Al Ayala and Al Razfa with nearly 300 performers per 20–30-minute show. Military bands will also perform national pieces throughout the festival grounds.

Festival stages will host musical, theatrical, and cultural shows for all age groups. Family-friendly activities include interactions with cartoon characters, roaming musicians, clowns, and street theatre performers. Around the Emirates Fountain, approximately 10,000 balloons in UAE flag colors will be released on December 2 and 3.

The 2025–2026 Eid Al Etihad program underscores the festival’s role as a national platform promoting unity, tolerance, and coexistence, while celebrating the UAE’s achievements and the journey of the Union over the past 54 years.