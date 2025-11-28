PH in close coordination with Nigerian authorities over 20 detained Filipino seafarers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed that 20 Filipino seafarers remain detained onboard the Panamanian-flagged MV North Bosporus in Lagos, Nigeria, following the discovery of about 20 kilograms of cocaine during a port inspection.

DMW Undersecretary Jainal Rasul Jr. said the Nigerian Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA) discovered a black-wrapped package on the vessel when it arrived at the Port of Lagos on 16 November from Brazil.

Nigerian authorities subsequently obtained a court order to arrest the ship, which is now being moved to an outer area for further investigation.

Philippine Ambassador to Nigeria Mersole Mellejor is maintaining direct contact with local authorities, while Philippine Honorary Consul in Lagos Emmanuel Oloja Akpakwu has been instructed to liaise with Nigerian officials and await legal clearance to speak directly with the detained crew.

“All 20 seafarers are Filipino civilians and are currently safe,” Rasul said. He added that the seafarers were allowed to communicate with their families last week, though their mobile phones have since been confiscated for investigation.

The shipowners and the local manning agency have instructed their Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Club lawyers to be present once questioning begins. The crew has not yet made any statements regarding the seized cocaine.

Meanwhile, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration are coordinating with the families of the detained seafarers to provide updates, assistance, and psychosocial support, particularly for affected children. He assured that crew benefits and allotments will continue without interruption.

“Our agencies are working closely with Nigerian authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of our seafarers,” Cacdac said.