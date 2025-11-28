Padilla seeks senate probe into PCO’s alleged spread of unverified, misleading information

Senator Robin Padilla has filed a resolution calling for a Senate investigation into what he described as the dissemination of “unverified, potentially propagandizing, and misleading information” by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

In Senate Resolution No. 188, filed Thursday, Padilla cited growing concerns over the PCO’s handling of information, saying some public statements have “contributed to public confusion, misinformation, or misinterpretation of government actions and policies.”

He pointed to remarks made by Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro, who recently described Vice President Sara Duterte’s expression of readiness to replace President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as an act of political destabilization. Padilla said such comments only “increase public agitation” at a time when political messaging requires caution and accuracy.

The senator also criticized Castro for publicly stating that Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman had resigned, claims that were later contradicted by Bersamin himself.

“These events collectively highlight the pivotal role of the PCO in framing national issues and shaping public perception,” Padilla said, stressing the need for responsible communication, internal vetting, and clear, accurate messaging from government offices.

Padilla’s resolution directs the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the PCO’s information practices.