Oman to allow visa-free entry for Filipino tourists starting 2026

Filipinos may soon travel to Oman without a visa beginning 2026, according to the Embassy of Oman in Manila.

During Oman’s National Day celebration in Makati City, Omani Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Nasser Said Abdullah Al Manwari announced that travelers from the Philippines will be allowed to enter Oman visa-free for visits of up to about two weeks.

He said Oman will be the first Middle Eastern country to offer visa-free access to Filipino tourists.

“This is the first country in the Middle East that will waive the visa for the Filipino people… Next year, it will be around two weeks without visa,” he told reporters.

The ambassador expects the eased entry rules to significantly increase the number of Filipino visitors in the country.

Currently, direct flights connect Manila and Muscat, but Manwari shared that they are exploring more routes, including a possible direct flight to Cebu, and working with additional airlines to expand travel options.

He also encouraged Filipinos to discover Oman, describing its diverse landscapes—from mountains and coastlines to deserts—and calling the country “unique in the Middle East.”