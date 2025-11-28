ICC appeals chamber denies Duterte plea for interim release

The International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber on Friday rejected former President Rodrigo Duterte’s bid to overturn the denial of his request for interim release.

In a unanimous ruling, ICC judges dismissed all three grounds raised by Duterte’s camp, affirming the Pre-Trial Chamber’s decision and ordering that he remain detained in The Hague, Netherlands.

“The Appeals Chamber notes that the Pre-Trial Chamber reached its conclusions… on the basis of a comprehensive assessment of the information before it. Having rejected the three grounds of appeal… the Appeals Chamber unanimously confirms the impugned decision,” Judge Luz del Carmen Ibañez Carranza said as she read the ruling.

Duterte waived his right to personally attend the session and instructed his lawyers to be present in open court.

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I had earlier denied his request for interim release, citing the necessity of continued detention. In their appeal, Duterte’s lawyers argued that the chamber erred in assessing the alleged risks he posed, in rejecting state guarantees, and in failing to consider humanitarian factors.

Duterte faces charges related to 49 incidents of murder and attempted murder during his tenure as Davao City mayor and as President of the Philippines.

His legal team has also sought an indefinite adjournment of proceedings, claiming he can no longer effectively participate in his defense due to diminished cognitive capacity. This prompted the chamber to order a medical examination to determine his fitness to stand trial.

The ICC will decide whether to grant or deny the request for an indefinite adjournment once the medical assessment is completed.