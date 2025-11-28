DA chief may file cyber libel case vs. ex-lawmaker Zaldy Co over ‘Netflix-like’ allegations

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said he is considering filing a cyber libel case against former Ako Bicol Party-list representative Zaldy Co over what he described as a “Netflix-like series script” containing alleged misinformation.

Co had accused the Marcos administration of covering up irregularities involving First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and her relatives in the agriculture sector, including alleged manipulation of prices and importation of rice, onions, sugar, and fish.

During a press conference, Tiu Laurel said he has instructed his legal team to prepare potential complaints, which may be filed in Makati or Quezon City, possibly by January.

“Of course, I want to file a case right now, but we have to think carefully,” he said.

The agriculture chief warned that Co’s claims could undermine public confidence in the sector, calling the misinformation a “matter of national security” as some might believe the allegations. He added, however, that morale within the Department of Agriculture (DA) and investor confidence remain steady.

Tiu Laurel accused Co of “twisting facts” in his narratives, citing personal encounters with the former lawmaker. He recalled Co’s invitation to the Polo Townhomes in Makati City in March 2024 to introduce a major sugar importer seeking 200,000 metric tons of sugar, a request Tiu Laurel said was shocking and potentially worth PHP2 billion in profit.

In response, the DA issued Sugar Order No. 2 to improve the allocation system and prevent favoritism, covering a total of 280,000 metric tons of sugar imports in 2024. Tiu Laurel said this order became the basis for rejecting Co’s request.

He also denied Co’s claims involving presidential brother-in-law Martin Araneta, stating that Araneta never made any importation requests. Tiu Laurel reiterated that the First Lady has never intervened in DA matters.

“During my two years as Secretary of Agriculture, he has never made a single importation request—unlike Zaldy Co,” he said.

The agriculture chief also alleged that Co personally requested fish import allocations for his nominated companies, covering 3,000 containers. “After refusing him twice, I felt his resentment. He began undermining me,” Tiu Laurel added.