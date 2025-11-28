BOC seizes PHP807,000 worth of ‘kush’ hidden in Labubu doll boxes

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) at the Port of Clark has intercepted 538 grams of high-grade marijuana, or “kush,” concealed inside a parcel falsely declared as Labubu doll keychains. The seized shipment has an estimated value of PHP807,000.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the package originated from Hong Kong and was addressed to a recipient in Biñan, Laguna. It arrived on 15 November and was flagged by the bureau’s X-ray Inspection Project after scanners detected suspicious images.

A K-9 inspection by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) yielded positive indications for illegal drugs. A subsequent physical examination uncovered two boxes of “Labubu” keychains, each containing sealed pouches filled with dried leaves and fruiting tops suspected to be marijuana.

Chemical analysis conducted by PDEA confirmed the substance as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active component of marijuana and a dangerous drug under Republic Act 9165.

The BOC issued a warrant of seizure and detention for violations of Sections 118(g), 119(d), and 1113 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in relation to RA 9165.