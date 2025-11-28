Abu Dhabi closes 37 food establishments over safety violations

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the closure of 37 restaurants and food establishments across Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra since the beginning of 2025 due to repeated breaches of food safety regulations.

The closures were enforced after inspectors found violations that posed risks to public health, including poor hygiene, improper food handling and storage, pest infestations, and one case linked to food poisoning.

Affected businesses range from restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and groceries to supermarkets and even a poultry farm.

ADAFSA intensified inspections across the emirate in line with Law No. (2) of 2008 on Food in Abu Dhabi. The authority said all establishments will remain shut until they fully comply with food safety requirements.

The agency conducts regular campaigns and field inspections in restaurants, warehouses, distribution centers, and supermarkets to ensure safe food handling, proper storage, cleanliness, and staff awareness. These efforts aim to enhance food safety and reduce food waste.

Residents are encouraged to report violations or suspected contamination through the Abu Dhabi Government hotline 800555.

“Closures and the disclosure of violations form part of ongoing inspection efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s food safety system,” ADAFSA said.