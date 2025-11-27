Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE sustains Gaza relief with 1.6 million parcels in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo47 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has delivered more than 1.6 million humanitarian aid parcels to Gaza through over 250 convoys as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, officials said.

Since the launch of the operation, the UAE has deployed over 8,700 land-transport trucks carrying food, medical supplies, shelter materials, hygiene items, winter clothing, and packages dedicated to women and children.

The aid also includes 33 ambulances, medical tents, 36 tankers, field bakeries, and equipment for water and infrastructure projects.

The UAE humanitarian aid team manages preparation and dispatch through the logistics center in Al Arish, coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure timely and efficient delivery to the Gaza Strip.

Officials said the operation reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting Gaza, providing relief and essential services to alleviate the suffering of those affected by crisis while strengthening the region’s resilience.

