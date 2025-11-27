UAE announces new rules for fostering children of unknown parentage

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced new rules allowing non-Emirati couples and single women to foster children of unknown parentage and children under care.

Federal Decree-Law No. 12 of 2025, published in the Official Gazette, amends key provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 24 of 2022, which governs the rights of children “of unknown parentage” and those “under care.” The updated law provides detailed requirements for applicants and strengthens oversight of foster care arrangements.

Under the amendment, any married couple aged 25 and above may apply to foster a child, regardless of nationality or religion. Women aged 30 and above may apply to become guardians, with no upper age limit. Previously, foster care was limited to Emirati Muslim couples and Emirati Muslim women aged 30 to 50.

Guardians must demonstrate financial capability and commit not to alter the child’s identity or beliefs. Children under foster care do not acquire inheritance rights or become part of the family lineage.

The amended law also allows oversight committees to recommend corrective measures rather than immediately removing children if guardians are found at fault.

Eligibility criteria under the new rules include:

For married couples:

• Both spouses must reside in the UAE and be at least 25 years old

• Free from criminal convictions related to honor or trust

• Healthy, without infectious diseases or psychological conditions affecting the child

• Financially capable and compliant with Ministry or local authority conditions

For single women:

• Residents of the UAE, unmarried, divorced, or widowed

• At least 30 years old, healthy, and financially capable

• No relevant criminal convictions

• Comply with federal or local requirements

Applicants must provide a written commitment to offer a stable home environment, with committees authorized to monitor compliance, including the child’s education and welfare.