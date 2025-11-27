Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Sharjah records sharp drop in road-traffic fatalities in 2025

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo42 mins ago

Sharjah Police reported a significant decline in road-traffic fatalities during the first ten months of 2025, with the rate falling to just 1.18 deaths per 100,000 people, according to federal traffic coordination reports.

Brigadier Khalid Mohammed Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, attributed the improvement to strong support from the emirate’s leadership and ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

“These results are the outcome of a comprehensive strategy focusing on key areas, including increased deployment of fixed and mobile patrols, expansion of radar and smart camera networks, and year-round awareness campaigns in schools, universities, and with partner agencies,” he said.

Brig. Al Kay added that Sharjah Police have also enhanced rapid-response systems for accidents and strengthened coordination with relevant authorities to ensure timely and effective handling of traffic incidents.

The police force reaffirmed its commitment to adopting modern best practices in traffic management, improving road safety, protecting lives and property, and maintaining Sharjah’s position as a leading emirate in traffic-safety performance.

