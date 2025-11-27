Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai woman wins breach-of-trust case against sister over gold jewelry

A Dubai woman has won a breach-of-trust case against her sister after the sibling refused to return gold jewelry valued at around Dh1 million, which had been entrusted to her for safekeeping during a dispute with the claimant’s ex-husband.

The legal battle, which began in 2017, reached the UAE’s highest court, the Court of Cassation.

The court upheld the criminal conviction of the sister for breach of trust, imposing a Dh10,000 fine. However, in the civil claim, the court awarded the claimant only Dh100,000 in compensation, citing insufficient evidence to substantiate the actual quantity and value of the jewelry.

Court documents show the jewelry included rings, necklaces, full gold sets in yellow and white, children’s pieces, and bracelets. In 2023, when the claimant asked for the gold back, her sister refused, prompting the breach-of-trust complaint.

The criminal court initially ordered Dh300,000 in restitution, but subsequent appeals and counterclaims complicated the case.

During the civil proceedings, the defendant offered a collection of gold items, but the claimant acknowledged only two as hers.

The court ruled that the claimant failed to provide invoices, appraisals, or detailed descriptions to prove the total value and weight of the gold, leaving the compensation limited.

Still, the court recognized the financial loss and emotional harm caused by the breach of trust, awarding Dh100,000 in material and moral damages, plus legal interest, while noting the criminal conviction confirmed the defendant’s responsibility.

