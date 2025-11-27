DFA verifying reports of Filipinos possibly trapped in massive Hong Kong residential fire

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that it is still verifying reports that Filipinos may have been trapped in a massive fire that swept through a residential complex in Hong Kong.

In a statement, the DFA said it received “unverified” information that some Filipino domestic workers were caught in the Level 5 fire, which spread across several high-rise buildings in Tai Po, New Territories.

However, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has not confirmed any Filipino casualties or injuries.

“The Consulate received unverified information that some Filipino domestic workers may be trapped inside the buildings. The Consulate immediately passed on this information to authorities,” the DFA said.

It added that firefighters in Hong Kong continue efforts to contain the blaze and assess the full extent of the damage. “Due to the scale and intensity of the fire, it will take time before the extent of the damage and the number and nationality of the victims are fully determined,” it said.

The DFA said the Consulate is coordinating closely with the Hong Kong Police Force and is prepared to assist any affected Filipino nationals.

Foreign media reports earlier said at least 44 people have been killed, while around 279 remain missing as rescuers struggle to reach residents trapped on higher floors.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night, Nov. 26, and continued to burn through parts of the complex as of Thursday morning. Authorities have arrested three construction company executives on suspicion of manslaughter linked to the alleged use of flammable materials such as bamboo scaffolding and polystyrene boards that may have accelerated the spread of the fire.