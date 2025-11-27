Chinese nationals caught using PH IDs to pose as Filipinos

Two Chinese nationals who allegedly pretended to be Filipinos were arrested in San Pedro City, Laguna, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported.

The man and woman were apprehended in Barangay San Antonio on November 14 under a mission order from BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado.

According to the bureau, the suspects used Philippine-issued identification documents to pose as Filipino citizens and reportedly used these documents to illegally obtain firearms.

The BI warned that the misuse of citizenship documents “poses a clear security threat” and could be exploited for activities harmful to national security.

Three other Chinese nationals were also arrested during the operation for working for a company other than their visa petitioners, a violation of their working visa conditions.

All five individuals were brought to the BI main office for documentation before being transferred to the BI Warden Facility in Taguig City.