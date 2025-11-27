Cayetano urges new DOH chief if vaccine delays persist in 2026

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano suggested appointing a new Department of Health (DOH) secretary if vaccine deliveries continue to be delayed next year.

During the Senate plenary hearing on the DOH’s 2026 budget, Cayetano noted that vaccines expected in July or August have yet to arrive as of November 26, despite their expiry date set for December 31.

The DOH is not delivering enough. Tapos pag nag-deliver, late. Tapos pag nag-deliver, ready to expire na ito,” he said.

“Can you guarantee us that in 2026, there will be no delays? Because if not, let’s get a secretary who can,” he added.

Senator Pia Cayetano, sponsor of the DOH budget, said Secretary Ted Herbosa admitted the department faced a “major procurement problem” and had already fired the procurement officer.

She noted it remains unclear if the DOH can improve next year, citing stiff competition among bidders for multi-billion peso contracts.

Senator Alan Cayetano also stressed that bidders involved in the procurement process should be held accountable.

The DOH reported in January 2025 that only 61% of Filipino children have been fully immunized, falling short of the 95% target for vaccine-preventable diseases.